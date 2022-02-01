US Bancorp DE Sells 1,451 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after buying an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

DT stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 195.93, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

