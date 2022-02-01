US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,205,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

