US Bancorp DE Has $806,000 Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ENI were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at $268,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ENI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in ENI by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ENI from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

