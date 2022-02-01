US Bancorp DE Has $782,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

