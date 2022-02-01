US Bancorp DE Has $759,000 Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $282,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.66. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

