Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

