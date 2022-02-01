Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.69 and last traded at $120.05. 173,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,413,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.01.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 148.29.
In other news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $15,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock valued at $331,981,514. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
