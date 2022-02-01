Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.69 and last traded at $120.05. 173,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,413,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 148.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $15,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock valued at $331,981,514. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

