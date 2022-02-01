United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Earnings Results

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.77%.

Shares of UBAB stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bancorporation of Alabama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

