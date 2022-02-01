UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.79 ($19.99).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

