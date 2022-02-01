Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $4,645.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

