Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 333,642 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 181,937 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

