Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,098.84

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,098.84 ($41.66) and traded as low as GBX 2,886 ($38.80). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,900 ($38.99), with a volume of 96,542 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($36.89).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,098.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

