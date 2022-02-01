uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. The business had revenue of $19.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of UCL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 219,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.