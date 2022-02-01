UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.93

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 88730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

