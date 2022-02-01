U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Reduced by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $102,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. 72,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,267. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

