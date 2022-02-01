Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Cap Tops $357,190.39

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $357,190.39 and approximately $2,198.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.33 or 0.07000601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.69 or 0.99773538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

