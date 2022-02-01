Twitter (TWTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $77.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $50.00.

1/10/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 result suffered from higher litigation expense. Increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Snap remains an overhang. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general.”

12/15/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $3,063,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

