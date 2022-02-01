Truist Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nielsen in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter worth $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 29.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $173,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.