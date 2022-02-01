Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,036. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

