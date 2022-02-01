TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 164.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,860 shares of company stock worth $6,808,212. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TNET opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

