Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

Tricon Residential stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.63. 960,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,777. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.01.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

