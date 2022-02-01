Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.61

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 6519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $530.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,141. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

