Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

TRVN stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.17. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trevena in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

