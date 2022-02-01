Trek Financial LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Trek Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. 66,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

