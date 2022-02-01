Trek Financial LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.52. 32,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.