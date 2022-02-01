Trek Financial LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $15.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,722.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,528. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,844.58 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,826.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,811.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.