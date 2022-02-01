Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Update

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 million, a P/E ratio of -418.29 and a beta of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trecora Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

