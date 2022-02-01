Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Shares of TT stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

