Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price decreased by Wolfe Research from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.53.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.73. 25,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,350. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.42 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.