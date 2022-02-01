Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,014.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $74,014.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

