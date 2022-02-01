Traci L. Jensen Sells 23,099 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,402. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

