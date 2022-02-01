TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.35).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.83) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON TCAP traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 138.10 ($1.86). 1,266,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,126. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.67. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.42 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

