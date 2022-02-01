TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.