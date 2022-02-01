ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TBLT stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.62. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Panosian bought 263,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 362,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBLT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ToughBuilt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

