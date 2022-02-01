TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $772,635.96 and approximately $70,566.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.07 or 0.99553110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00020867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.00506139 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

