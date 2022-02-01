Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Up 79.1% in January

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOFB opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Tofutti Brands has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

