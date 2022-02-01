The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,155.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.91) to GBX 2,160 ($29.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

