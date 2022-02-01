The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $1,193,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,988 shares of company stock worth $6,203,202. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.99. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.89 and a 12 month high of $171.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

