The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,053.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 894.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 952.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

