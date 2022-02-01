The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

NYSE:SHW opened at $286.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

