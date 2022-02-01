The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,859 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

