The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

