The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $26,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

FFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

