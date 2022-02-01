The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 22,330 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

