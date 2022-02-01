The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $29,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

