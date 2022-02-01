The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Etsy worth $30,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $157.08 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.29.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,924 shares of company stock valued at $56,531,131 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

