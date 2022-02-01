The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $18,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 12,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,221. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

