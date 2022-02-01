The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$161.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple stock opened at $174.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

