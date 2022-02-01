The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $354.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.62. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $272.00 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,932,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

