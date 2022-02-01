The Container Store Group (TCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $275.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCS stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $516.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

